Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office investigates deadly crash on SR 568

An investigation is underway into a deadly crash in Hancock County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 568, west of TR 241 in Marion Township.

Police say David Strothmann, 55, of Spring Lake, Michigan, was driving westbound on SR 568 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the road and into a field. Strothmann's car then rolled over into a tree line and landed on its top.

Strothmann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.