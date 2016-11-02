Police look for driver after pedestrian hit on Woodville Road - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for driver after pedestrian hit on Woodville Road

Toledo police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Woodville Road Wednesday. 

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Woodville.

Officers say the driver of a black Buick Regal was driving southeast on Woodville when, for an unknown reason, they crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The driver then struck a pole and spun off, hitting Antwione Goetz, 24, who was walking on the sidewalk. 

Goetz was thrown several feet. The driver then fled the scene. 

Goetz was taken to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. Officials say he is in critical condition.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

