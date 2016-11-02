Police look for driver after pedestrian hit on Woodville Road

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Woodville Road Wednesday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Woodville.

Officers say the driver of a black Buick Regal was driving southeast on Woodville when, for an unknown reason, they crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The driver then struck a pole and spun off, hitting Antwione Goetz, 24, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Goetz was thrown several feet. The driver then fled the scene.

Goetz was taken to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. Officials say he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

