UT Students headed to polls talk importance of millennial vote

In just seven days, millennials across the country will cast their ballot on several issues including the presidential election.

It can be said that candidates are seeking the millennial vote this election more than ever before.

And young voters aren't taking that decision lightly, but before they head to the polls students at the University of Toledo were taking time to learn about

the democratic process.

Does your vote count? That was the question several students at U.T. were asking before they head to the polls in just a week.

"Just providing that knowledge about what the democratic process is like and what the process of an election is like, what voting really means, and what happens with your vote,” said Anna Crisp, a student trustee at U.T. and event organizer. “I think is the most important part, what students decide to do with that is completely up to them."

Students like Baylee are getting ready to head to the polls for the first time ever. While she was taking the time to learn more, she says she feels the need to vote.

"Because if I don't go vote then I'm not making a difference, so I can't complain about it if I don't like it," said Baylee Kalmbach, a first-time voter.

During the diversity dialogue students and faculty discussed the voting process, the electoral college, and about the significance of voting next Tuesday.

"I do plan to vote on November 8th,” said Marty Linthicum, a U.T. student. “I know that from the polls I've seen Ohio is really close so in terms of the presidential election I think my vote actually will matter. But I think votes always matter a lot especially like local small town elections, so I do plan on voting."

During the table discussions, students explained how they do believe their vote matters and that it is their right- some even said they have already

cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

