Voters to decide on income tax in Rossford

People living in the city of Rossford will vote on the future of the their tax reciprocity ordinance. Right now the city has 100 percent reciprocity, but where the votes fall could change that.

This ordinance goes back to earlier this year when the city voted to reduce the amount of tax credit to the taxpayers of Rossford from 100 percent to 50 percent.

But not everyone was on board, so a group of community members came together and helped get the income tax ordinance on the ballot so the voters could decide.

The city is pushing for the ordinance to generate a portion of the money for the more than $20 million in road work they need done.

"The person that lives in Rossford, works in Toledo, with a $50,000 income, will be paying $560 more a year in income taxes and that would all come directly to Rossford," said City Administrator Mike Scott.

Scott says that $560 amount would be on top of what you already have to pay in income tax to Toledo.

He says there's about 2000 people that aren't paying in to Rossford or are paying a smaller amount of income tax.

"There's a huge disparity there that the income tax of the folks that pay it in to Rossford are taking care of," said Scott.

Scott says this ordinance will have no effect on people currently not working or those who live and work in Rossford.

But Bob Densic with Rossford Voters Voice says this ordinance wouldn't even be up for vote if community members hadn't gathered enough signatures, and pushed to get it on the ballot.

He calls the measure a double taxation and urges people to vote it down.

"This is going to hurt the working families, hurt our ability to attract new families, and this is going to hurt our ability to bring in new businesses. And without those new families, and without those new growth, there's no new tax base, no new revenue to the city," said Densic.

If the measure fails, the city administrator says they will go back to the drawing board to do some planning and figure out how they will get the money to fix their roads.



