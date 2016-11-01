FCC Commissioner speaks at Owens Community College

The federal communications commission regulates communication by radio, TV, wire, satellite, and cable. Those regulations impact what you hear and see across the county.

An FCC commissioner visited the area Tuesday meeting with broadcasters at Owens Community College.

Together they discussed current FCC regulations and how those impact broadcasters day to day and what they can do into the future.

“My job is to determine whether those regulations should be maintained or whether we should alter them,” explained FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly. “I am constantly listening to hear what’s happening in the marketplace, what does it mean for consumers, what does it mean for listeners and what does it mean for listeners and viewers and trying to take the best approach we can going forward.”

Congressman Bob Latta hosted the event with the commissioner. O’Rielly said the industry is changing and that will prove itself through what consumers see in the products they know.

