Ohio Secretary of State weighs in on scare of voter fraud

With the latest national polls showing Trump and Clinton in a dead heat, every vote counts this election season, and some voters have expressed concerns about the potential for fraud at the polls.

Nearly 8 million Ohioans are registered to vote and with the race being this tight, the accuracy of the voting system is top of mind for many people.

Ohio Secretary of State John Husted addressed some of these concerns today during a stop in Bowling Green, where he held meetings with Board of Elections staff.

Husted says he is not concerned with voter fraud.

“The election in Ohio and in America is as secure as it’s ever been,” Husted said. “Ohio is a place where it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Some fear from voters in Northwest Ohio stems from a statistic that several hundred absentee ballots were lost in the mail this week.

However, Husted says it was part of a problem at the post office, and it’s getting resolved.

“I’m not going to say voter fraud doesn’t exist. It’s just rare. And if you do it, we’re going to catch you.”

Voter fraud is a serious crime and perpetrators face up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

So far, 1.6 million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots, and about half of those have already been cast.

According to an analysis by CNN, overall, early voting is down in the Buckeye state.

Although Husted is not allowed to endorse a candidate as secretary of state, he did say he voted for Donald Trump.

