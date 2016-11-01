Toledo leading the country in Cold Cap Therapy to save hair of cancer patients

It's a form of therapy that keeps the hair of patients going through chemo therapy.

Cold Capping, it's been done in Europe for roughly 30 years, but we're just now seeing it approved in the United States by the FDA this year.

"I was on such an intense chemotherapy probably one of the more rigorous ones out there that I should have lost my hair after the first treatment," said Bobbi Johnson-Filipiak, cancer patient who used Cold Cap Therapy.

But she didn't.

In 2013 Bobbi and her husband found research about cold capping while preparing for her treatment of stage four lung cancer.

"It's really important to make sure the scalp makes contact with the cap to keep it really cool," Bobbi said.

"It freezes your hair follicle on your scalp so that the chemotherapy can not penetrate that hair follicle, which is what ultimately makes you loose your hair," she explained.

On their own, Bobbie and her husband ended up using an original method - rotating gel caps kept at 30 degrees below zero by dry ice in coolers

every 20 minutes before, during and after her chemotherapy treatments.

But three years later, "Now it's very good because we have a study that shows it's effective," said Dr. Tim Kasunic, Hematologist and Oncologist at Toledo Clinic Cancer Centers. "We have a method that also prevents hair lose."

The first generation of the new Cold Cap Technology - it uses a gel passed through the silicone cap kept at a more manageable three degrees below zero.

Bobbi had a period of remission before discovering that the cancer had returned. She's currently going through treatment developed as a clinical trial from the Cleveland Clinic.

Research has found it's not for every patient, "One of the most common treatments used for breast cancer it is not shown to be effective," Dr. Kasunic said. "Where it's effective for many regiments, not every regiments."

This additional form of therapy is to the cost of the patient.

Right now insurances aren't covering this form of therapy to preserve their hair. But doctors said giving patients the option to keep their hair helps them through the tough battle of fighting cancer.

