Oregon Fire Department reviews emergency response times

An alarming study shows the Oregon Fire Department might not be getting to the door as fast as they should be in an emergency, and in an emergency situation, every second counts.

That's why leaders from the city of Oregon are working with their volunteer fire department to improve response times.

Oregon City Administrator Michael Beazley says, “Some shifts, some times a day, it's hard to meet those needs. And sometimes it's harder for response times to be perfect or ideal during a day shift when most of our firefighters are off working."

The Oregon Fire Department right now relies mostly on volunteer firefighters. They only have 10 full-time first responders.

And a recent study shows they're not meeting the national average when it comes to response times. In fact, they are six and a half minutes slower.

However, this isn't a concern they've heard from the community.

"This really was generated by our internal assessment of our processes," Beazley said. "We went out to the fire chiefs and said can you take a look at these things for us, because we felt there was some places we needed to change."

Most of these runs aren't even for fires. The department only responded to three structure fires in the last 18 months. The bulk of their work is responding to medical emergencies.

"We are dealing with an aging population as us baby boomers get older we are calling about our broken ankles or our heart problems. And, people need to get out in real time to deal with that," Beazley said.

City leaders will be looking at making changes as the new year approaches and plan to discuss the possibility of adding a new fire station in the area.

