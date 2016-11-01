Charity comes to the aid of house fire survivors

Recently, we've seen several families in our area lose everything in a house fire. Pictures, family belongings, everything gone. Having to go through a tragedy like this inspired one Findlay woman to help these people in need.

Emily Stevers knows what it’s like to lose everything.

A house fire devastated her family three years ago. Left with nothing but the clothes on their back, Stevers, her husband, and three kids were working to rebuild their lives.

"In the winter, my kids wanted to go outside and play in the snow, and it hit us, we didn't have any snow gear for five people," Emily Stevers said. "And so then I started thinking how do people do that financially, recover from a fire, and this was months later."

It was this simple request two years ago, making Stevers realize she wants to do something to help others going through the same thing. Since then, she has helped more than 200 people through starting the Fire Relief Foundation.

"It's 100 percent volunteer ran, we have zero paid staff," Stevers said. "And we don't qualify for a lot of funding or gr ants because we are so young and unique and new. There is nothing like us in the nation."

Families can come to the Fire Relief Foundation and get anything from clothes to furniture. They also assist with insurance paperwork.

Stevers says they have been able to help families in just about every county in Ohio, as well as offer emotional support to people across the country.

And with the holiday season coming up, Stevers says, they need all the help they can get.

So, if you have extra resources time, money or donations, contact the Fire Relief Foundation on their Facebook page.

