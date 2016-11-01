New video showcases firefighters' commitment to community

A video posted on social media is putting a department's worth into perspective just a week before voters hit the polls to continue to fund the manpower of our safety forces.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with the Toledo Fire Department put the video together.

Hertzfeld said the video is meant to serve more as a reminder to firefighters the people they serve the important job these men and women have and how so many rely on them.

The video showcases dozens of members of Toledo Fire and Rescue and touches on the oath they took to serve our community.

Lt. Hertzfeld says it's important for firefighters to take a pause in between days of responding to multiple emergencies and watch a video like this to remind them of their purpose.

"The stakes are high for us every day. Some people may think this was an attempt at some sort of promotion or campaign, but we believe that we campaign every day of the year providing the service that we do. That compassion, that professionalism - we do that around the clock, 24-hours a day," Hertzfeld said.

Along with the video posting on their Facebook page, TFD posted that their crews responded to over 5,000 incidents in the month of October alone.

Those calls included six extrications, over 30 house fires, and three hazmat situations.

