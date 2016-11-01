Emilie Voss speaks to CBS's Scott Pelley on Ohio's importance in the election

With Ohio being such a crucial battleground state in the presidential election, Scott Pelley is anchoring Tuesday's "CBS Evening News" broadcast from Cleveland.

It is a part of a series called "Closing Arguments" where the CBS News team travels around the country talking to voters in key battleground states.

WTOL's Emilie Voss spoke with Pelley to get his perspective on this historic election and the importance of the Buckeye State:

Emilie Voss: Why Ohio? Why do you see this as such a critical state in your tour around the country?

Scott Pelley: Well, you know we’ve been doing a lot of research on this, and of all the states in the union, Ohio is the most evenly divided between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. And as you well know, Ohio has made the winning pick in 17 of the last 18 elections. So, you have to come listen to Ohio when Election Day is just a week away.

EV: What can viewers expect to see tonight as you focus in on Ohio on "CBS Evening News."

SP: Well, we’re talking to a lot of Ohioans about their fears, their hopes, their frustrations about this election, asking them who they are going to vote for and what their reasoning is. What we’re finding, Emilie, is a lot of internal conflict. We’re finding Republicans who are conflicted about voting for Donald Trump. We’re finding union workers who are conflicted about voting for Hillary Clinton. It’s really just the opposite of what you would normally expect to see. So, we have all this polling now that shows this race is beginning to narrow, as they often to just before Election Day. But what we’re hearing from Ohio is a lot of conflict in the minds of the voters, and so that makes us wonder how all of this is going to be turning out.

EV: And from your perspective, how is this election different from past elections you’ve covered.

SP: Well this election has been much more about the candidates and not so much about the issues. I think that’s growing from the fact that these two are the most unpopular people to ever run for president. And what they’ve been trying to do, over these last many months, is make the other more unpopular than they are. And so, that has just created a very negative campaign, a lot of voters are telling us they are tired of it. “Just tell me who wins, I don’t want to hear any more about it.” And I think that’s because the real issues that are concerning the American people and concerning Ohioans have taken a backseat to all this mudslinging that has been going in both directions.

EV: Alright Scott, we know you are a busy man and you are in Cleveland tonight, so I have to ask you, Indians or Cubs?

SP: (Laughs) Well, the Indians have certainly put on a heck of a series. The Cubs were going into this, you know, as the favorites, and the Indians have been taking them to school. Is this the night the Indians come home in triumph? We’re about to see. At least, we’ll have the result on that before we do on Election Day.

EV: Alright Scott, we appreciate it, your time tonight. And again, that is on tonight at 6:30 right after our news right now on WTOL. Thank you.

SP: Great to be with you.

