Price set for phase two of Seneca Joint Justice Center

The Joint Justice Center construction is well underway in Seneca County, and another major step was taken Tuesday.

The Seneca County commissioners voted on their guaranteed maximum price for building trades.

Which means now the construction contractors can begin their planning phase for vertical construction.

As phase one of construction wraps up at the construction site, phase two begins.

Tuesday, Seneca County Commissioners approved the guaranteed maximum of 11.9 million dollars for this phase.

This caps the total cost for the project at $14.5 million.

Now, the at-risk project manager has a clearer picture of the construction parameters and crews, equipment and materials can begin to be ordered.

"And now we don't have our partners out there, you know, our contractors and their subs and everybody holding their breath and going, are they going to do this? Can we get our materials ordered and get them rolling in here? and those kinds of things." said commissioner Holly Stacy. "They know they're moving forward. They can solidify their schedules because of the workforce they need to get this project complete."

Commissioner Stacy believes steel girders could be delivered to the site as early as December.

Construction is still slated to be complete by Fall 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.