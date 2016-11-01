Lenawee County Sherrif's Office search for suspect accused of us - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County Sherrif's Office search for suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

(Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper) (Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper)
(Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper) (Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper)
(Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper) (Source: Lenawee County Crime Stopper)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Lenawee County Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who used a stolen credit card that was taken from a vehicle located in the 5000 block of South Blissfield Highway.

On Oct. 12, the suspect entered the vehicle parked at a residence and stole a wallet. The same day, surveillance footage shows the suspect using the stolen credit card at two Adrian stores to purchase items.

The vehicle owner did not know that his vehicle had been entered or that anything had been taken until he received a call from his bank asking about his credit card.

In the footage, the suspect is seen wearing a red sweatshirt with Georgia in black letters, a white head band, blue sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Police believe the suspect was driving a red vehicle when at the stores in Adrian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper of Lenawee at 517-266-6161.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly