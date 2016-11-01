Lenawee County Sherrif's Office search for suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Lenawee County Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who used a stolen credit card that was taken from a vehicle located in the 5000 block of South Blissfield Highway.

On Oct. 12, the suspect entered the vehicle parked at a residence and stole a wallet. The same day, surveillance footage shows the suspect using the stolen credit card at two Adrian stores to purchase items.

The vehicle owner did not know that his vehicle had been entered or that anything had been taken until he received a call from his bank asking about his credit card.

In the footage, the suspect is seen wearing a red sweatshirt with Georgia in black letters, a white head band, blue sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Police believe the suspect was driving a red vehicle when at the stores in Adrian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper of Lenawee at 517-266-6161.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.