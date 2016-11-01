WorkReady Manufacturing, Ohio Means Jobs to host manufacturing seminars

With more than 1.000 jobs coming to Lucas County over the next 18 months, WorkReady Manufacturing and Ohio Means Jobs will join together to host seminars and prepare job seekers who want a manufacturing job with companies.

The seminars will cover a wide range of topics including basic computer skills, employment survival skills training, job requirements in manufacturing, and the application process.

"We are so excited to provide work-ready manufacturing, which is a new way to help the worker learn what the company wants in the manufacturing jobs that are right around the corner," said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. "So we're really excited. We think this is really going to make a difference."

The seminars will be held over the next three months.

For more information, check out the WorkReady Manufacturing website.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.