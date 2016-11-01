Money Talks News: Buy in November - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Buy in November

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Money Talks News) -

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. And every month we turn to partner site Deal News for the best and worst buys.

First on the November bargain list? Appliances. From vacuums to refrigerators, this is the month for deals.

If your taste turns more to high tech, November is also the month for tablets.

Deal News says off-brand Android tablets will drop as low as $40, and some Windows tablets, excluding the Surface, can be found for around $75. Another cheap bet? Amazon's Fire tablet.

November is also the time to shop for clothes. Some online retailers will start their Black Friday apparel deals before Black Friday, so you should start looking on the Monday of that week. Deal News says discounts of up to 80 percent are possible.

That's a look at your November deals. Now what about November duds: Things you don't want to buy this month.

Deal News says to wait till December for gift card deals, when you might find $100 iTunes gift cards $80...maybe even $70.

Exercise equipment is an after-Christmas purchase, along with sporting gear and active wear.

As for toys, DealNews says you're better off taking your chances in December.

Of course, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your three special shopping days in November.

We're going to keep you apprised of the best deals and the duds for those shopping days. All you need to do is go to Money Talks News and do a search for "Deals."

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly