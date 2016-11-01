Money Talks News: Buy in November

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. And every month we turn to partner site Deal News for the best and worst buys.

First on the November bargain list? Appliances. From vacuums to refrigerators, this is the month for deals.

If your taste turns more to high tech, November is also the month for tablets.

Deal News says off-brand Android tablets will drop as low as $40, and some Windows tablets, excluding the Surface, can be found for around $75. Another cheap bet? Amazon's Fire tablet.

November is also the time to shop for clothes. Some online retailers will start their Black Friday apparel deals before Black Friday, so you should start looking on the Monday of that week. Deal News says discounts of up to 80 percent are possible.

That's a look at your November deals. Now what about November duds: Things you don't want to buy this month.

Deal News says to wait till December for gift card deals, when you might find $100 iTunes gift cards $80...maybe even $70.

Exercise equipment is an after-Christmas purchase, along with sporting gear and active wear.

As for toys, DealNews says you're better off taking your chances in December.

Of course, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your three special shopping days in November.

We're going to keep you apprised of the best deals and the duds for those shopping days. All you need to do is go to Money Talks News and do a search for "Deals."

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.