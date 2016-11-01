BG Police investigating Circle K Store robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG Police investigating Circle K Store robbery

(Source: BowlingGreenPolice.org) (Source: BowlingGreenPolice.org)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Circle K Store on North Prospect Street that occurred on Oct. 30 around 5 a.m..

The unknown suspect flaunted a knife, cutting one of the clerks on the hand while attempting to force the clerk to open the cash registers. The suspect then ran out of the store when the clerk told him there was no money.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5’2” and 5’5”, approximately 150 to 160 pounds.

In the surveillance video the suspect is wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt, white rubber gloves and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Bowling Green Police at 419-352-1131 or call CrimeStopper at 1-800-54-CRIME.

