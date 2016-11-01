BBB: How to shop smart when it comes to used-car buying

It's one of those things you'll probably do at least once in your life: Buy a used car.

And a new ride can be a great value or a horrendous headache.

The Better Business Bureau has a checklist of things to look for what getting that "new" used car.

First, many consumers fail to understand the fact that used cars can be sold with, or without, a warranty.

If buying from a dealer, look at the window sticker. It tells you if a warranty exists. Many used cars are sold "as is."

Regardless, you need to do your homework. Ask the seller if you can take the car to your own mechanic to have it checked out.

Many dealers give warranties with their used cars, but some customers try to get a lower price by eliminating the guarantee.

Also, there is no "three-day law" or consumer protection if you buy a used car as is. The seller has no obligation to you.

For your own protection, buy from a reputable seller and try to get a warranty or return privileges. Get all promises in writing.

If you need more information on making an informed decision before buying a used vehicle, you can call the Better Business Bureau at 419-531-3116.\

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.