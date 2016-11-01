Breon Henry sentenced to ten years for killing brother

A teen who pleaded guilty to killing his older brother back in July was sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

The judge sentenced Breon Henry to ten years in prison. He was facing up to 14 years.

"I want to say I'm sorry to my mom and my family. I wasn't thinking at the time," Henry said.

Henry, 16, was arrested back in July after police determined he shot and killed his brother Bryan Henry, 18, at their Georgetown Village Apartment on Middlesex Drive.

Court Records shows Breon brought a gun into his family's apartment. Breon's brother Bryan was playing with the gun and Bryan told him to put it away.

The two got into a fight over the gun, which discharged and shot Bryan once in the chest.

After the shooting, Breon hid the gun and lied to police about what happened. Judge Bates said this showed a lack of remorse for the killing and gave Henry the near maximum ten years.

"Ten years to me seems excessing and seems adding more pain and difficulty to a mother who is already in an impossible circumstance," said Jim Anderson, Breon Henry's attorney.

Judge Bates said this case is an example of the pure danger of a gun inside a home with children.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.