Hull and Associates finds new home at Erie Street Market

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Hull & Associates employees were officially welcomed into Toledo's Erie Street Market.

Erie Street Market used to be a booming place for shopping, eating, and entertainment, but over the years, large parts of the property became empty. Hull & Associates started working in a part of the property Monday.

"Employees are very happy to be here," said John Hull, chairman of Hull & Associates.

The company is a project development and consulting firm that specializes in things like alternative energy. Hull says 15 of the 30 employees working in the new location are graduates of local universities.

"It's nice to collaborate with the folks at UT for instance," said Hull. "We know a lot of the professors, we help out with projects, this helps us, sometimes internships happen. It's a good exchange."

Hull says they moved from another Toledo office to this spot downtown. A place he's always wanted to be.

"It's convenient, a lot of our clients are here, a lot of the resources we use are here, it's easy to get to," said Hull. "It's, it's centric, it's got a lot of things going for it."

The City of Toledo used to own Erie Street Market, but IBC bought it in 2015.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says the city had a yearly fund to manage the property, but since it was sold, they don't need that fund anymore. He says council members plan to send $190,000 to the city's main pot of money, called the General Fund. However, Waniewski says cost-savings from selling the property were already figured into the budget for this year, so essentially, the money has already been allocated to city costs.

Joe Marck, the director of development for IBC, says he's excited about Hull and Associates moving in, as downtown development brings jobs and people.

Erie Street is split into three bays and a civic auditorium. The Libbey Glass Outlet is in bay one, Hull & Associates is in bay two. What about the rest of the property?

Marck says a local contractor is temporarily in bay three, but long-term ideas, like a grocery store, are being kicked around.

As for the auditorium, he says they've talked to the Toledo Farmer's Market about moving in there.

"We would certainly like to see, you know, the way the Erie Street Market used to be. We would really like having that done again," said Marck. "You know, downtown is a very different place than when it first started, the density has increased so much, there's so many more people, so there's so much more interest in downtown."

IBC has owned several properties in the Warehouse District for years, for example, Marck says the company has owned The Spaghetti Warehouse building for two decades.

