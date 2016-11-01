WTOL 11 visits Delaware Co. ahead of Election Day

This time next week all eyes will be on Ohio as voters head to the polls.

Ohio is one of a few states that could force the election to lean one way or another, and a few Ohio counties are the deciding factor on which way the presidential race will go.

WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson is visiting those counties ahead of the election to get a look at how Ohioans are going to vote.

On Tuesday, Jerry made his way to Delaware, a republican rich county. In fact, a democrat hasn't carried the county in the race for the White House for one hundred years, in 1916.

So, why is this county so critical? The question is whether or not traditional Delaware republicans are Donald Trump republicans?

WTOL asked around to see what voters in the county had to say.

"I don't think so. I mean, I honestly I look at signs in yards and I really want to stop and ask them 'are you seriously voting for him?' I just, I can't do it," said Delaware Republican Susan Bechtel.

And she's not the only one who feels that way. WTOL spoke to others who said the same thing.

Down the street at Ohio Wesleyan University, Jenny Holland teaches political science.

“Well I think for many republicans, especially among republican women, it’s an especially challenging choice this time," Holland said.

But still, some say given the last few days - the FBI's reopening into the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails - they believe Republicans will come together in the end.

Even the president of OWU's Young Democrats, Guillermo Guttierez, said he has felt a bit uneasy about Clinton's email problem.

“A lot of young democrats are asking themselves ‘OK is this really what we want.’ I myself have struggled with the idea," Guttierez said.

If Delaware County does swing red next week, the biggest thing to watch for is by how much of a percentage Trump will take the county.

Back in 2012, Mitt Romney won the county with 60 percent of the vote, but still lost the state. If Trump falls short of that he could lose it too.

