Lucas Co. Children's Services celebrates adoptive families for Nation Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month!

Right now, there are more than 50 children waiting to be adopted here in Lucas County.

On Tuesday, Lucas County Children's Services (LCCS) kicked off the month with a special ceremony.

The event was all about celebrating the families who have made room in their hearts and home for a child in need.

LCCS says it's looking to find new forever families for 100 children this year. Executive director Robin Reese says the focus right now is on getting older children adopted.

"There are about 1,200 kids in Ohio who are above the age of 12 who are waiting for adoption. In Lucas County we are actively recruiting for 48 children, and half of those children are 12 or above," said Reese.

She says the heroin and opiate epidemic has created a huge increase in the number of children in foster care and they desperately need adoptive parents and more funding through Issue 20, which will be on the ballot next week.

