Monroe family gets much needed ramp thanks to donations

Things are a bit easier for a local family, thanks to an incredible gift.

The Smith family, from Monroe, just received a access ramp.

Several Monroe County organizations came together to make the donation happen.

The ramp will help Aaron Smith get in and out of his home with ease.

"I hope that it all provides them a bit of freedom. One, to rejoin the community in which they live, because they're basically a prisoner in their home and now they'll be able to get out and see the change in the leaves and enjoy the seasons," said Michael Smith, AFL-CIO community services liaison.

Several local groups spent hours building the ramp.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.