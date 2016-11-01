Manufacturing jobs coming to Lucas County

A big announcement from Lucas County Commissioners. More than 1,000 high-paying manufacturing jobs are coming to Lucas County.

WorkReady Manufacturing, Ohio Means Jobs, and Dana Corporation are coming together to host seminars and prepare folks who want a manufacturing job with companies including Dana and Detroit Manufacturing Systems.

Staff at Ohio Means Jobs-Lucas County will conduct manufacturing seminars throughout Lucas County over the next 90 days. The seminars will cover a broad range of topics including: basic computer skills, employment survival skills training, job requirements in manufacturing, and other services to help job seekers get ready for the application process.

"We are so excited to provide work-ready manufacturing, which is a new way to help the worker learn what the company wants in the manufacturing jobs that are right around the corner. So, we're really excited. We think this is really going to make a difference," said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Lucas County Commissioner.

For those looking for a job in manufacturing, please visit www.workreadylucascounty.com, visit Ohio Means Jobs-Lucas County at 1301 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604 or call 419-213-JOBS.

