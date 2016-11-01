Sheriff Overmyer back in jail after judge overturns bond

A judge in Sandusky County has revoked Sheriff Kyle Overmyer's bond, meaning Overmyer has returned to jail.

The prosecutor in the case filed a motion listing seven bond violations.

The prosecuting attorney, Carol Hamilton O'Brien, went forward with what she says were six instances where Sheriff Overmyer violated the condition of his bond.

Two of them include the fact that he bought a crossbow, which he says is for his son. As a condition of his bond however, he was not allowed to buy a deadly weapon.

"He didn't take things very seriously. and that's always a problem because when judges, when they tell you to do something, you do it," O'Brien said.

Much of the focus during the hearing was on the kind of contact Overmyer had with potential witnesses and employees at the sheriff's office.

A condition of his bond was that he wouldn't have direct or indirect contact.

"You have no evidence of him calling a witness in this case, correct?" asked Andrew Mayle, Overmyer's attorney.

Mayle worked to establish that investigators didn't have evidence of Overmyer directly contacting potential witnesses, but Judge Cosgrove didn't like the alleged indirect contact.

"The vehicle that's in the photograph would, according to my wife, is where the sheriff's SUV was parked at the time that she witnessed it," said Gibsonburg Police Chief Paul Whitaker, showing recreated photos.

Whitaker says Overmyer's brother-in-law, a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy, was taking pictures of his house. Chief Whitaker is a potential witness.

"I'm very disturbed about the, your brother-in-law, going out to the chief's house to take pictures that may not be a, you know, you can't, you weren't in the car physically there, so it can't be attributed to you, but would he on his own do it? I don't know," said Judge Cosgrove.

Overmyer is facing 43 criminal charges, but continues to campaign for re-election.

Overmyer was lead out of the courtroom in handcuffs and is back in jail on a $250,000 cash bond. His trial is expected to be moved up from March.

As of Friday night, Overmyer was in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion County, OH.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.