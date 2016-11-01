Man taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Downtown Toledo

A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on North Erie and Orange Street in Downtown Toledo.

Police say the man veered off the road for an unknown reason and drove straight into a tree.

They say the man was alert and talking as he was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

