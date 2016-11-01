Oreo Fudge Cremes recalled due to potential allergy risk

Two types of Oreo cookies are being pulled off store shelves after parent company Mondelez issued a voluntary recall due to allergy risk.

The company failed to list milk as one of the ingredients of Oreo Fudge Cremes – both the original and mint variety – prompting the recall, which affects cookies sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, St. Croix and St. Thomas.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the company wrote in a press release.

As of Monday morning, one person has reported an allergic reaction, the release said.

Mondelez is recalling the products out of an “abundance of caution,” noting that the packaging already contains a warning that the cookies are “manufactured on equipment that processes milk.”

The following are part of the recall:

Oreo Fudge Cremes, Original variety (11.3 oz package)0 44000 02694 3 19 AUG 16 20 AUG 16 14 SEP 16 13 OCT 16 14 OCT 16 17 OCT 16 (see code date on bottom left corner on back of package)

Oreo Fudge Cremes, Mint variety (11.3 oz. package)0 44000 02696 720 AUG 16 21 AUG 16 14 SEP 16 15 SEP 16 16 SEP 16 17 OCT 16 18 OCT 16 (see code date on bottom left corner on back of package)



