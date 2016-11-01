Family escapes from overnight house fire

A fire rips through a home overnight in Washington Township.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Point Pleasant Way near Summit Street.

The homeowner says he was getting ready for work when he smelled smoke.

All four people in the home as well as the family's dog escaped from the fire unharmed.

Investigators say the fire started in the attic and may have sparked in the fireplace, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

