Post office being blamed for missing absentee ballots

Have you gotten your absentee ballot? Turns out hundreds of people across Northwest Ohio did not get theirs after they were lost in the mail.

Now several counties are trying to re-submit ballots in time for people to vote in the election.

The Fulton County is just one of those counties.

"We has started receiving some calls that were mainly from out of state or out of state college campuses that the voter had said that they had not received their ballot," said Melanie Gilders, director of the Fulton County Board of Elections.

She says she was alerted of the problem about 10 days after the ballots were sent out on Oct.12.

"We've had right about 70 calls and we've reissued about 70 ballots," said Gilders.

The 70 reissued ballots are out of about 2,800 absentee ballots sent out.

But Fulton County is not alone. Congressman Bob Latta, who represents the fifth congressional district, issued this statement Monday:

"It was brought to my attention late last week that a considerable number of voters across my district that had requested to vote absentee still had not received their ballots," said Latta.

The Fulton County Board of Elections considers this a huge problem and one they can't control. So like Latta, Gilders contacted the United States Postal Service to see what was going on.

"They have since been made aware of the non-delivered ballots and they have put in some corrective action plans to get ballots through their facilities much quicker," said Gilders.

Gilders says since the hiccup, she's noticed an improvement in mail delivery times.

"I do believe it is resolving itself in a positive manner with whatever steps the post office is taking," said Gilders.

WTOL 11 reached out to USPS about the problem. They issued this statement:

“The U.S. Mail serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and we are committed to delivering election and political mail in a timely manner. In locations that have seen a tremendous increase in election and political mail volume, additional resources have been put in place to keep the network fluid. In this instance, we are working with local election officials to determine the possible cause of any issues with ballots being delayed. We are encouraged by reports throughout the weekend and will continue to work together to ensure all ballots are processed and delivered on time," said David Van Allen, USPS Corporate Communication, Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley Districts.

If you have not received your absentee ballot, contact your county board of elections.

The last day an absentee ballot can be sent out by mail is Nov. 5.

The last day to send in a completed absentee ballot is Nov. 7.

