Police pass out candy and patrol for Halloween

Halloween can bring out a variety of spooky characters, but lately clowns have created the biggest fear.

While they are scaring some, police say they haven’t had many incidents with clowns in the communities like Rossford.

Rossford Police are doubling their patrols during Halloween to be on the look-out for the safety of their residents. Officers had one goal Monday

to have a safe and happy Halloween.

They were assigned neighborhoods to patrol with special attention. They hit the road looking for anything suspicious.

Chief Glenn Goss says it's not just clowns they are on the look-out for.

"If you're frightening people and they are concerned for their safety or you chase them or anything like that, it's menacing or at least disorderly

conduct and you can be charged,” explained Chief Glenn Goss, Rossford Police Department. “You can be arrested."

Officers handed out candy throughout the city while patrolling in hopes of gaining information from families going door-to-door. By being present across the community Rossford Police say they hope it discourages any criminal activity.

"Hopefully there is no damage, no vandalism, no accidents or injuries and everyone goes home safe,” said Chief Goss. “That's ultimately our goal every night, but especially when we have a lot of citizens out and about, especially our children."

Police in Rossford did have one incident on Halloween where 15-year old male from Toledo pulled a gun on another man. The gun turned out to be

fake, but he is facing charges.

