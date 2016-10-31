Sheriff talks safe Halloween, get candy checked

While you're jumping up at every door bell, or taking your kids to every house on the block, your focus is on the kids and the candy.

It's the same focus police officers have this Halloween.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says they figure out the safety issues for each holiday, and Halloween is all about the kids.

Since hundreds of kids will be outside, there are several things his deputies are focusing on. That includes drunk driving, speeding, and people hanging out in neighborhoods without a purpose.

Tharp suggests going significantly below the speed limit when kids are out and about.

He says kids under 12 should not be trick-or-treating without an adult, even if they're in a group of other children. He says if you spot children on their own, or see anything else that worries you, call police.

After you load up on candy, stop over at the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center on 1801 Spielbusch Avenue, to get the candy checked by the metal detectors.

He says deputies volunteer their time to scan the goodies you bring, and even hand out more candy to add to the pile.

"It's a great way to, to get to know the community, to show the community that we care, and we certainly are concerned about the children's safety," said Sheriff Tharp. "And it's just a great effort with the police-community relations."

Tharp says thankfully, nothing serious has ever been found in the scanned candy in Lucas County.

The sheriff says they are not worried about clown threats.

