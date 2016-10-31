Compassion Health Toledo to open new clinic in historic south Toledo

A vacant building in south Toledo is about to get a face lift and a fresh start for the future.

The former Carnegie Library on the corner of Broadway and Langdon has been vacant for 12 years. Now, it will be home to a new community health clinic and credit union.

Leaders from both Compassion Health Toledo and the Historic South Initiative hope everyone can see the value of using the old building. They want to keep the building's history intact, while saving money.

"When we first saw we first saw this building, just the architecture of it, if you look at it, it just looks like someone with their arms outstretched trying to give care to those most in need. So it's really cool," said Anne Ruch, CEO of Compassion Health Toledo.

The new clinic and credit union will open once construction is complete.

Through this project, Senator Randy Gardner says he hopes to grow this historic area.

"It's just another example of different organizations coming together to make something positive happen," said Sen. Gardner.

Compassion Health Toledo started the project two years ago and have worked with the community since then to make the dream a reality.

"Getting funding, getting people together," said Ruch. "We wanted to make sure we were wanted in this community, and so just meeting all of the organizations here, getting to know people here, it's taken a little while."

Leaders hope this will provide something for everyone in the area.

The project is expected to be completed this spring.

