Findlay rescue home and food bank still needs community support

A local rescue home and food bank turned to the community for help this weekend and saw a huge turnout.

Last week, the shelves in the Findlay City Mission were only about half full.

Now, they are filled after a successful donation drive on Saturday.

But, that sort of support from the community needs to continue.

The City Mission prefers to keep enough food on hand in their pantry to last them three months.

From these food stores of fresh and nonperishable food, they serve 50 lunches, 100 dinners, offer take out meal boxes and open the pantry to those in need it every day.

After holding the donation drive Saturday, Joy Barger, Director of Development with the City Mission, says they are now beyond the point of being able to offer food for the next few months.

"The response was phenomenal. We had so many new community members that we had never met, we were busy the whole day Saturday. We had volunteers here weighing, putting the food away, keeping inventory as we were doing it, and they couldn't keep up with it," said Barger. "So, we're going to kind of play catch up with it this week."

But Barger says the demand is not expected to taper off anytime soon.

The rescue home is currently near capacity at 50 people, and the meal lines are at a constant.

After the holidays, donations usually hit a lull, so it is important to make sure the shelves stay stocked through the new year.

"January tends to be a slower time of year as far as donations go. So, what we get here in November and December really does carry us through the first couple of months as well," said Barger.

To contact the City Mission, people can visit their website here.

