Toledo mother and son charged with fraud, sending money to Nigeria

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A mother and son from Toledo have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to defraud people out of thousands of dollars and then launder the stolen money, according to Carole Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Pasty Schmidt, 53, and Bradley Schmidt, 22, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to launder money and one count of money laundering.

Authorities say Patsy fraudulently obtained nearly $50,000 between 2010 and 2013, while Bradley obtained nearly $24,000.

According to the charges, this is how the mother and son were able to pull off the scheme.

The duo targeted people selling items on sites like Craigslist. They sent emails saying they were interested in an item but had no intention on buying it.

The Schmidts said they would use PayPal to send the money for the cost of the item, plus an additional fee to cover the cost of a pick-up agent, transfer agent, shipping or handling. The defendants then requested the victims wire the fee to the pick-up agent via a Western Union or MoneyGram.

Next, they used email addresses that resembled PayPal email accounts and wrote emails falsely stating that the buyer had placed money into the victim’s PayPal account. They would say the money would not be available until after the victim sent verification of a money transfer for the so-called pick-up agent’s fee.

Once the victim sent verification that the money was sent, the Schmidts stopped communication and kept the money that was wired to them.

The Schmidts then wired that money to co-conspirators in Nigeria, keeping a portion for themselves.

According to the press release, if the two are convicted, sentences will be determined by the court after reviewing multiple factors unique to the case, such as prior criminal record, the defendants’ role in the laundering and characteristics of the violation.

The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Noah Hood.

