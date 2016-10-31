Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Oct. 30, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry first sits down with James Tuschman and James Willis, two levy co-chairmen, to talk about Issue 2, or the three-quarter percent temporary income tax.

Then, Jerry shares his interview with Vice President Joe Biden, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library on Oct. 24.

Lastly, the Imagination Station is fighting for another levy on the upcoming election ballot - Issue 21 a .17 mill property tax. Lori Hauser, CEO of the science center, talks about its impact.

