WTOL 11 visits Hamilton Co. ahead of Election Day

WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson is on the road this week, finding out how Ohioans in key counties are voting come Election Day.

On Monday, Jerry visited Hamilton County. The Cincinnati county has a red history, but has gone back-to-back blue in the past two presidential elections.

In fact, before the era of President Barack Obama, Hamilton County only carried the Democrats once in 1964 with President Lyndon Johnson.

Now, a key thing to watch for next Tuesday, is whether or not Donald Trump can turn the county red again.

"The question is are they going to revert back to republican form or is this a more permanent change," said Dr. Mack Mariani of Xavier University.

Four years ago, President Obama got 52.5 percent of the vote in Hamilton and carried Ohio. The last time a Republican carried Hamilton was in 2004 with President George W. Bush, also with 52.5 percent.

"You have a lot of old-line, traditional republicans, sort of the Taft family kind of republican, who were more fiscal conservatives than they were social issue conservatives," said Caleb Faux of the Hamilton Democratic Party.

On Monday, a steady flow of voters turned out at the county's Board of Elections to vote early. Campaign volunteers from both sides were seen standing across the sidewalk from each other, showing just how purple the county has become. Jerry asked both what it will take to keep the county blue or turn the county red again.

"Getting the vote out, getting people to vote. If we can get people to vote, I think we can keep it blue," said Jeanne Corwin, Clinton volunteer.

"The issues... Jobs, Supreme Court, First Amendment, Second Amendment, Obamacare. Those are the issues I think will swing it back," said Trump-Pence volunteer Marsh Haberer.

And with only eight days left, Hillary Clinton made a stop in Hamilton Monday to ensure the county votes blue come Tuesday.

