Ohio Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training flights

Area residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 11 p.m. this week.

The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National guard will be conducting nighttime training flights beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, weather permitting.

Although training flights normally take place during daylight hours, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall training.

