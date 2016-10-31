ODOT completes new traffic pattern on I-475/Central Avenue interchange

On Tuesday, ODOT completed a new traffic pattern at the I-475/Central Avenue interchange in Lucas County.

Following the opening of the two ramp interchange at I-475 and Central Avenue, the single point urban interchange was completely open.

The interchange is the first of its kind in Northwest Ohio and is known to improve traffic flow, and make the interchange safer.

The interchange allows drivers to make left turns without having to cross the path of oncoming traffic. Drivers will also be able to get onto I-475 without going all the way up to the light.

ODOT leaders say this should help you get in and out of this area much faster.

"What the single point urban interchange does is it improves safety by giving drivers extra capacity and it also helps to move traffic a lot more efficiently by having just the single signal to control traffic," said Theresa Pollick of ODOT.

The interchange opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

