Three people arrested in connection to arson on Sandusky Street

Three people have been arrested in connection to an arson on Sandusky Street in Fostoria.

According to the Fostoria police, two juveniles and one adult were arrested Monday morning after officials ruled a house fire at 231 Sandusky St. an arson.

The fire was reported around a little before 3 a.m.

The juveniles are ages 15 and 17 and are being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Shawn M. Gregg, 26, was the adult arrested and is being held at the Seneca County Jail.

All three are charged with aggravated arson, a first degree felony.

Two adults were inside the house when the fire started, but both escaped without any injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

