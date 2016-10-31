La Salle man arrested following home invasion in Monroe County

A La Salle man has been arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple criminal charges, stemming from a home invasion on N. Otter Creek Road.

Monday around 2 a.m., Sergeant Jeff Ellington was on patrol when he noticed the man pushing a large generator down Laplaisance Road, east of south Dixie Highway.

Along with the generator, a large trash bag containing cordless power tools was found in the 36-year-old’s possession.

Through investigation, Ellington determined the items were from the Home Invasion, which happened in the 3900 block of N. Otter Creek Road.

The homeowners were asleep when the incident occurred. The victims’ vehicles were also broken into, and items from their cars were found in the suspect’s pockets.

Narcotics were also located on the suspect while he was being taken in to custody.

The man is being held at the Monroe County Jail on charges of home invasion, larceny from motor vehicle and violation of a controlled substance.

