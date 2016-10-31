Trial date moved back for man accused of raping woman in Old Orc - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial date moved back for man accused of raping woman in Old Orchard neighborhood

A man accused of raping a woman in Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood was in court Monday.  

James Moore is charged with rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Prosecutors say Moore raped a woman at gunpoint behind a home on Douglas Road back in June.  

On Monday, a trial date was continued due to new witnesses. 

A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 22. 

Moore's trial is set to begin Nov. 28. 

