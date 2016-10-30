'Souls to the Polls' a rousing success 9 days from election

A van drops off another group of voters during Sunday's 'Souls to the Polls' event (Source: WTOL)

There were long lines Sunday at the Lucas County Early Voting Center.

That’s because it was Souls to the Polls Day.

The message: Your vote is your voice - your voice is your vote.

This is a major get out the vote effort by central Toledo churches.

Worshipers were driven to the center after services.

Among those coming were members of the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

“As a church we can’t dictate who they vote for. We just basically leave. It’s just important to vote. If they want to vote Republican, Democrat, we just want to make sure that they vote,” said Rev. Cecil Brock.

His daughter Kierra wanted to vote.

She just turned eighteen and it’s her first time going to the polls.

“Because a long time ago it wasn’t allowed for African-Americans and I felt it was my right now to vote and why would I not want to,” said Kierra.

Souls to the Polls has become a day to celebrate the right to vote.

There was music, food and candidates mingling with the crowd.

“It’s a protected right. We have 27 amendments to the Constitution and four of them deal with voting rights and I think that’s important,” said Judge Gary Cook, a candidate for the Sixth District Court of Appeals.

Christine Mayle also spoke about the importance of voting and the event.

“I think it makes a difference to meet people in person and get the opportunity to meet voters and connect with voters,” said Mayle.

Souls to the Polls was an overwhelming success.

The Lucas County Board of Elections says during the four hours the center was open nearly 900 people voted.

“Some have lost faith in the whole voting system. The fact that people came to vote, the fact they are trusting us to be able to count their votes, properly cast their ballots, that’s a great thing,” said Lavera Scott of the board.

There will be another Souls to the Polls event next Sunday.

