Dad creates haunted "mini mansion" in own backyard

One dad went above and beyond for his kids this Halloween by building them their very own haunted house in their backyard.

“Growing up I always had a lot of memories of boy scout haunted houses or camp ground haunted houses and they still stick with me,” said Cal Pawson, the creator of the 12 by 20 foot haunted house. “I wanted them to definitely have an experience like I did, so that’s where it started.”

His two kids, Allison and Carter Pawson, admit they’ve already been through the house at least 30 times since their dad built it.

“He is really cool,” Allison said.

The intention was to build the house for his kids, friends and family, but now hundreds of people from the community have gone by for a good scare. He doesn’t charge a penny, although donations are accepted.

It took Pawson months to make, in partnership with his friend Matt Ruetz, and they both agree that they became obsessed with working on it.

“We've been working endless hours. We both go to work all day and then he'd call me at like five, head straight here from work and work for another twelve hours until like six in the morning,” Ruetz said.

They’ve used things they’ve found on the side of the road, dumpsters and things they’ve dug up in Pawson’s yard to build it. Both Ruetz and Pawson have a construction background and credit that for why they’ve been able to successfully make it. It’s completely automated, but they’ve had some volunteers from the community come to work as actors.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Pawson said.

The “Mini Mansion” will be open Sunday night from 7-9 p.m. and again on Halloween night at the same time.

The address is located at 8507 Whiteford Center Road, Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

