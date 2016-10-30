Game 5 watch party at Progressive Field already sold out

Did you want to go to an Indians watch party at Progressive Field?

Well if you didn't go Friday or Saturday, you're out of luck. Sunday's watch party sold out shortly after Game 4.

The Indians are up 3-1 against the Cubs, with Game 5 to be played in Chicago (hence the watch party).

If necessary, Game 6 will be played in Cleveland later this week.

