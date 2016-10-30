Collegiate soccer game raises money for Lauren Hill fundraiser

Two soccer teams came together Saturday at Mount Saint Joseph to raise money and to honor Lauren Hill.

Hill, who was a basketball player at the university, died last year while battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Alley Schmidt was friends with Lauren. She said it realty means a lot to be out playing in the game.

"Knowing Lauren, just knowing like how hard it was with her fight and everything and going through that she always like taught us never give and fight your battle," she said.

The women and men's soccer teams from Mount Saint Joseph University and Defiance College went head-to-head for the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go to The Cure Starts Now, which helps research and support for pediatric cancer.

"It meant a lot to her because they were doing the right things with the money. They were channeling it in to research for this particular tumor, which they believe someday if they could cure this thing, they can find the cure for all cancers," father Brent Hill said.

Since her diagnoses, supporters have raised millions of dollars for cancer research.

"It's been amazing. I would have never expected the kind of support and the wide range of people Lauren was able to touch," Hill said.

Though Lauren is gone, her legacy lives on.

"She's probably the strongest person I've ever known, very unselfish," Schmidt said.

