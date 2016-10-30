Local dentist offices collecting candy for cash

One study says trick-or-treaters brought home, on average, 11,000 calories from their Halloween quests.

But there is a way to help avoid the tooth decay, as well as help out a great cause.

A few local dentist offices are allowing children to sell their candy back to them and in turn donating the candy they collect overseas to U.S. troops through Operation Gratitude.

A few options for candy buyback opportunities are as follows:

Brookview Dental:

Location: 7135 Sylvania Ave.

Nov. 1 - Drop off between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 - Drop off between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Will give $1 per pound of candy

Dental Excellence of Napoleon?

Location: 610 Broadmoor Ave.

Nov. 6 - Drop off between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m

Will give $1 per pound, up to $10

Will give away $50 for the individual who donates the most candy overall

Also awarding $100 for the school with the most candy dropped off by its students.

Frankel Dentistry

Location: 5201 Talmadge Road

Nov. 1 - Drop off until 7 p.m.

Location: 4359 Keystone Drive

Nov. 1 - Drop off until 5 p.m.

Will give away $1 per pound of candy

