Four shot during Halloween party at Underground nightclub

Police continue to search for the gunman who opened fire inside a crowded central Toledo nightclub over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Underground nightclub on Junction and Belmont Avenue.

Four people were shot and hospitalized after shots rang out during a Halloween party. The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

