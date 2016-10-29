Power outage in west Toledo along Alexis Rd.

Upwards of 3600 homes were without power on Saturday afternoon in west Toledo.

The outage affected homes in the area of Alexis, from Secor to Jackman.

The outage was reportedly due to a transformer fire at Alexis and Douglas.

Crews are on the scene and power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. according the Toledo Edison website.

