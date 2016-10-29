Toledo man indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping

Mark Holmes (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding his 1-year-old child hostage was indicted on several charges Tuesday morning.

Mark Holmes, 37, was will face charges of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, and endangering children.

Holmes is accused of kicking and beating his girlfriend with a belt. 

According to police, the girlfriend escaped the home on the 500 block of E. Streicher Street and called 911 from the hospital on October 29. 

Police say Holmes then barricaded himself inside the home with the couple's 1-year-old child for about three hours.

The barricade situation ended without incident and the child was unharmed. 

Holmes was formally charged in Toledo Municipal Court on October 31.

He is being held at the Lucas County Jail on more than half a million dollar bond. 

