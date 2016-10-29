KBI plant to shut down at end of year

The owners of the KBI bearings plant in Sandusky sent a letter to the United Auto Works Local 913 Friday informing them that the plant will begin shutting down Dec. 31, according to the Sandusky Register.

After nearly 70 years of production, 337 hourly employees and 64 salaried workers will be out of a job.

It’s been known for some time that KBI’s contracts with General Motors expired and the plant hadn’t secured new work orders, the Sandusky Register said.

Local 913 is working with the Trade Adjustment Assistance agency in Columbus to take a look at the assistance employees will qualify for upon transitioning to new jobs or careers.

Meetings with employees to review options will be scheduled in the near future, union president Benjamin Taylor told the Sandusky Register.

“This is so sad,” Cecil Matthew posted on Facebook under a Sandusky Register article about the announcement. “That plant really made this town booming back in the day.”

