Westwinds Metropark opens trail dedicated to Girl Scouts

It’s a historical day for Girl Scouts. Not just in Toledo, but all over America.

The Juliet Gordon Low National Trail, or the Jay Low Trail, was unveiled Saturday morning in Holland.

The mile long trail is the first in the nation dedicated to Girl Scouts.

It’s named after Juliet Gordon, who founded the organization in 1912.

However, it was local member Ellie Leonard and Troop 407 that was behind organizing the project.

For her efforts, Leonard received the gold award, which is the highest award in Girl Scouting. Only around five percent of eligible scouts receive it.

“So it kind of just shows that Girl Scouts is more…we go beyond kind of the daisy-age selling cookies,” Leonard said. “Go into high school, beyond high school and that you can do great things like this through Girl Scouts.”

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson gave Leonard the award during the dedication ceremony where hundreds came to witness and walk the trail for the first time.

Leonard, who’s a freshman in college, wants to serve as an inspiration for others to show how much Girl Scouts are capable of doing.

The Juliet Gordon Low Trail is now open to the public at Westwinds Metropark during its normal hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.